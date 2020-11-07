Roosevelt Island Celebrates Election Of President Elect Joe Biden And Defeat Of Donald Trump With Cheering, Applause, Pots Banging, Smiles And Pure Joy
It was a beautiful November Saturday on Roosevelt Island today and made even more glorious by the news of President-Elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.
As I was walking back from the Farmers Market this morning, there was a sudden eruption of cheering, banging cans, people shouting with joy and telling each other of Joe Biden's victory and Trump's defeat.
In case you missed the moment... pic.twitter.com/Hs7SpQ8gVx— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2020
Alot of happy Roosevelt Island smiles and thumbs up this morning walking back from Farmers Market after @JoeBiden declared President Elect. They’re Celebrating in Brooklyn too. Nightmare is almost over https://t.co/glJAg7VVEF— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 7, 2020
Roosevelt Island erupting into applause, cheering, pots banging, and pure joy- I can’t stop crying. I love my little island, and I’m so thankful this nightmare is over. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GAuF4T7KB4— Meg Schurr (@megschurr) November 7, 2020
The Twitterverse reports:
We are celebrating even if 12 floors up! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/XtMYBAzsV2— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) November 7, 2020
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
#SDNY he's all yours. https://t.co/WMcWXdnxcX— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 7, 2020
How normal Presidential transitions done https://t.co/NDFs875mfx— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020
Or at least the nightmare is over https://t.co/sh5QTErqjR— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 7, 2020
The Trump dwindling days remaining In office Countdown Clock is right across East River from Roosevelt Island https://t.co/B5QuRijdHU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 7, 2020
Up close view of Trump Countdown Clock in LIC showing remaining days in office right across East River from Roosevelt Island @cornell_tech campus. https://t.co/K1XJEAECmU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 7, 2020
