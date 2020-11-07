Saturday, November 7, 2020

Roosevelt Island Celebrates Election Of President Elect Joe Biden And Defeat Of Donald Trump With Cheering, Applause, Pots Banging, Smiles And Pure Joy

It was a beautiful November Saturday on Roosevelt Island today and made even more glorious by the news of President-Elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

As I was walking back from the Farmers Market this morning, there was a sudden eruption of cheering, banging cans, people shouting with joy and telling each other of Joe Biden's victory and Trump's defeat.

The Twitterverse reports:

