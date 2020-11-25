Roosevelt Island Tram Featured In Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Windows Display - Take A Virtual Tour Of The Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Windows, It's Gorgeous
The Roosevelt Island Tram is featured in this year's Saks Fifth Avenue
According to November 23, Saks Fifth Avenue press release:
Here's the lighting ceremony
Saks Fifth Avenue revealed its iconic holiday window display and ten-story-tall theatrical light show at its New York flagship with a reimagined, one-of-a-kind event concept titled, Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue....
... Saks' theme for the holiday season, This is How We Celebrate, shines a light on the importance of spending time with loved ones and the different ways people and places across the country celebrate.
Saks' legendary window display is synonymous with the holiday season in New York and this year is no exception. The center six windows showcase how different people celebrate in iconic settings around the city, with each over-the-top celebration scene bringing a different quintessential New York moment to life:
- A musical celebration on bustling Broadway in Times Square
- A classic barber shop getting a visit from some adorable kids and their pets, wanting to look their best for the New Year celebration
- A couple on their way to deliver gifts via the Roosevelt Island tram
- An aspiring dancer getting an autograph from her ballerina idol
- A celebration surrounding the neighborhood food truck at a holiday block party
- A friendly competition of holiday lights and decor at neighboring houses in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn
Take a vitural walk around the Saks Holiday Window Display and check out the Roosevelt Island Tram window.
