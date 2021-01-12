Roosevelt Island Disabled Association President Says Local Seniors And Disabled Residents Need Covid 19 Vaccination Site On Island - Is Anybody Listening?
Mayor Bill deBlasio announced today
that Covid-19 vaccinations are available for all New Yorkers age 65 and
older.
New Yorkers age 65 or older are now eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine! To learn more or to find out where to get vaccinated, visit https://t.co/CwLXzcCWDH.— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) January 12, 2021
To make an appointment at a Health Department or @NYCHealthSystem site, call 877-VAX4NYC. #NYCVaccineForAll pic.twitter.com/PO9fjsYCAd
The #COVID19 vaccine MUST get to some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers — especially our senior citizens.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 12, 2021
We’re launching a citywide outreach effort to ensure New Yorkers 65 and older can access the free, safe, and easy vaccine.
Hope is here. #NYCVaccineForAll pic.twitter.com/Sk6yc9hojb
According to the
NYC Vaccine Finder web site:
The Vaccine Finder is a one-stop site for New Yorkers to find their nearest COVID-19 vaccination site. The Vaccine Finder can also provide New Yorkers with information to schedule vaccination appointments.
To get started, type in an address, zip code or search “near me” to find a list of nearby provider locations, links and phone numbers you can use to schedule your appointment at each location....
But many Roosevelt Island elderly and disabled residents are not able to reach vaccination locations off the Island.
Can't Resnick, or Duane Reade, or Foodtown, or one of the hospitals, be set up for this?— Tavie (rhymes w/gravy) (@TheRealTavie) January 11, 2021
Today, Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Vice President Nancy Brown
asked for a Covid -19 Vaccination site to be placed on Roosevelt Island.
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos and NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer have indicated support for a Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Vaccination site.
Agreed. Reaching out to @NYCHealthSystem now!— Ben Kallos (@kallos) January 10, 2021
The residents of Roosevelt Island who have difficultly with travel deserve an accessible vaccination site.— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) January 11, 2021
I urge the City to open one up ASAP. https://t.co/ESkToWHxlK
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced a Covid-19 Test site will open in the former Roosevelt Island NY Public Library space later this month.
The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war on COVID-19 and we must move quickly & efficiently to get New Yorkers vaccinated as soon as eligible. Meanwhile, rapid testing will control the spread. RIOC is currently working to bring rapid testing to the RI community & beyond.— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) January 12, 2021
