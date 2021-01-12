Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association President Says Local Seniors And Disabled Residents Need Covid 19 Vaccination Site On Island - Is Anybody Listening?


Mayor Bill deBlasio announced today that Covid-19 vaccinations are available for all New Yorkers age 65 and older.

According to the NYC Vaccine Finder web site:

The Vaccine Finder is a one-stop site for New Yorkers to find their nearest COVID-19 vaccination site. The Vaccine Finder can also provide New Yorkers with information to schedule vaccination appointments. 

To get started, type in an address, zip code or search “near me” to find a list of nearby provider locations, links and phone numbers you can use to schedule your appointment at each location....

But many Roosevelt Island elderly and disabled residents are not able to reach vaccination locations off the Island. 

Today, Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Vice President Nancy Brown asked for a Covid -19 Vaccination site to be placed on Roosevelt Island.

Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos and NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer have indicated support for a Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Vaccination site.

As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced a Covid-19 Test site will open in the former Roosevelt Island NY Public Library space later this month.

