Covid 19 Rapid Testing Site Coming To Roosevelt Island In Mid December Says RIOC - Latest Roosevelt Island 7 Day Covid Positive Testing Rate Show Increase From 0.27 to 2.52%
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes reported discussions underway with a medical practice to bring a Covid 19 rapid testing site to Roosevelt Island by mid December during November 17 Town Hall meeting hosted by NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright.
Today, RIOC announced:
A new COVID-19 rapid testing location will be opening on Roosevelt Island in mid-December 2020! Testing will be located at 526 Main St., the former R.I. Branch Library location. More details to follow. Testing saves lives. Keep your friends, family, and neighbors safe by getting tested.
According to the NYC Department of Health, the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for November 21-27 shows of 278 people tested, 7 were positive for a 2.52% positive rate.
Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code has 0.27% 7 day positive covid 19 test rate. Is that lowest in NY? https://t.co/LGELhsIvhu pic.twitter.com/0UDXi6SS9L— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 25, 2020
More NYC Covid-19 data by zip code available at NYC Health Department web site and The City web site.
At this time, RIOC declined to name the Roosevelt Island Covid 19 testing site provider.
0 comments :
Post a Comment