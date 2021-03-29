Jobs Available At Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Rooftop Bar And Ground Floor Restaurant - Operator Meal Plan Seeking General Manager, Events & Catering Manager, Beverage Manager & Executive Chef
As reported last week, the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Campus will open June 1.
Meal Plan is the operator of the Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurant. Although an opening date for the bar and restaurant has not been announced yet, Meal Plan has begun hiring.
Click here for more info on job opportunities at Meal Plan's Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurant.Here's a presentation about the rooftop bar and restaurant from Marc Rose of Meal Plan
during February 26, 2020 Roosevelt Island Community Construction Task Force meeting.
