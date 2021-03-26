Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Graduate Hotel Opening June 1, Rooftop Bar And Ground Floor Restaurant Likely Opening At Later Date
The Graduate Hotel located on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus planned to open last July but was delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Roosevelt Island residents have been waiting with much excitement for the
opening of the Graduate Hotel Cornell Tech campus rooftop bar and ground floor
restaurant. Unfortunately, I'm told the rooftop bar and ground floor
restaurant are unlikely to open on the June 1 date and are operating on a
separate operational timeline schedule than the hotel
Booking info and room rates are here
ranging from a low of $219 to a high of $419 per night at opening.
Here's a presentation by Graduate Hotel President David Rochefort
as well as the rooftop bar and ground floor restaurant operator Marc Rose
at the February 26,2020 Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech
Construction and Community Task Force
Meeting.
Below is the Graduate Hotel press release on the opening of Roosevelt Island
Cornell Tech hotel:
Graduate Hotels® announces today that Graduate Roosevelt Island is now accepting reservations for stays beginning June 1st, 2021. The 224-key, 18-story hotel will open as part of the Graduate Hotels collection at the Cornell Tech campus on New York City’s Roosevelt Island. Serving as the island’s first hotel, Graduate Roosevelt Island will mark the brand’s New York City debut. Located at 22 North Loop Road, the hotel will be managed by Highgate and will offer a scholastic retreat in the middle of the East River with bright, modern spaces and breathtaking views of Manhattan, Queens and beyond.Stay tuned for updates when more info becomes available.
Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns across the country and expanding into the U.K. in summer 2021. Each property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often play host to the best days of our lives.
Positioned at the entrance of the Cornell Tech campus, the hotel is architecturally designed by internationally renowned design firm, Snøhetta, and New York City-based hospitality-focused architecture firm, Stonehill Taylor, with interior design from Graduate Hotels’ in-house team. The interior design of the hotel blends Old School and New Age, taking inspiration from both the rich history of Roosevelt Island and the future of technology that the Cornell Tech campus embodies. The futuristic, fashionable and the functional meld to create a space that’s bright, open and always interesting.
Los Angeles-based hospitality team and New York City natives, Med Abrous and Marc Rose are the exclusive food and beverage partners at Graduate Roosevelt Island, marking the duo’s homecoming to the city. The hotel will include an all-day, full-service restaurant on the ground level, an extraordinary indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge with unobstructed, sweeping views of the city and over 3,000 square feet of onsite flexible meeting space all concepted and operated by Abrous and Rose.
Easily accessible from the F Train, NYC Ferry, the Tramway and by car, Graduate Roosevelt Island invites locals looking for a convenient getaway from the city and visitors curious to experience New York City from a new perspective. Rates start at $219 per night.https://www.graduatehotels.com/roosevelt-island/
