Citibike Sharing Expanding To Roosevelt Island This Spring - Join Virtual Town Hall April 15 To Learn About Citibike Coming To Roosevelt Island & Other NYC Locations
Citibike is hosting a Zoom Virtual Town Hall Meeting on upcoming NYC expansion including coming to Roosevelt Island.
Join @CitiBikeNYC's Virtual Town Hall tomorrow (4/15) about its expansion into the Bronx, Harlem, Roosevelt Island, Washington Heights & Inwood: https://t.co/L2KRVC95UU We're proud to sponsor #CitBike's Reduced Fare #BikeShare program: https://t.co/VwnEIfvyE1 #CitBikeTownhall pic.twitter.com/bRFtW3n4Hz— Healthfirst (@HealthfirstNY) April 14, 2020
Sign up here to participate in the Citibike Town Hall.
More info on Citibike coming to Roosevelt Island this spring
at this prior post.
