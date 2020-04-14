Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Citibike Sharing Expanding To Roosevelt Island This Spring - Join Virtual Town Hall April 15 To Learn About Citibike Coming To Roosevelt Island & Other NYC Locations

Citibike is hosting a Zoom Virtual Town Hall Meeting on upcoming NYC expansion including coming to Roosevelt Island.


Sign up here to participate in the Citibike Town Hall.

More info on Citibike coming to Roosevelt Island this spring



at this prior post.

