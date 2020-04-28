Citibike Sharing Expanding To Roosevelt Island This Spring, Join Virtual Town Hall April 29 To Learn About Plans For Roosevelt Island Docking Stations Coming This Spring - Also, Take A Video Bike Tour Of Roosevelt Island
Citibike is hosting a Zoom Virtual Town Hall Meeting tomorrow on upcoming NYC expansion including coming to Roosevelt Island.
Do you want to learn about @CitiBikeNYC's upcoming expansion to the Bronx, Harlem, Roosevelt Island, Washington Heights, and Inwood?— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 28, 2020
Check out their virtual town hall tomorrow 4/29 at 5:30PM. Register here: https://t.co/HLbb52utVq pic.twitter.com/CQEtQtAADE
Sign up here to participate in the Citibike Town Hall and:receive a:
Free Day Pass code for all attendees: Exp. 12/31/20Take a tour of Roosevelt Island by bicycle including interesting commentary on the good and bad including pathway conditions for bike riding.on the waterfront promenade:
... which is not suitable for bike riding...
More info on Citibike coming to Roosevelt Island this spring
at this prior post.
