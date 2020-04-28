Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Citibike Sharing Expanding To Roosevelt Island This Spring, Join Virtual Town Hall April 29 To Learn About Plans For Roosevelt Island Docking Stations Coming This Spring - Also, Take A Video Bike Tour Of Roosevelt Island

Citibike is hosting a Zoom Virtual Town Hall Meeting tomorrow on upcoming NYC expansion including coming to Roosevelt Island.


Sign up here to participate in the Citibike Town Hall and:receive a:
Free Day Pass code for all attendees: Exp. 12/31/20
Take a tour of Roosevelt Island by bicycle including interesting commentary on the good and bad including pathway conditions for bike riding.on the waterfront promenade:
... which is not suitable for bike riding...


More info on Citibike coming to Roosevelt Island this spring



at this prior post.

