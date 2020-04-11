Saturday, April 11, 2020

Happy Passover & Easter From Roosevelt Island - No In Person Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Social Distancing But Enjoy Virtual Seder, A Little RI Passover History, Maccabeats Singing 4 Questions And Streaming Easter Celebration From East River Catholics And RI Mosaic Church

The Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing efforts have closed Jewish and Christian houses of worship during this week's Passover and Easter Holidays including the:

So, in the absence of attending an in person Passover Seder with friends and family, sit down to a virtual Passover Seder:



learn:
A LITTLE JEWISH HISTORY & PASSOVER AT GOLDWATER

from the Roosevelt Island Historical Society archive and take a listen to the Maccabeats sing Passover's 4 Questions



For Easter, East River Catholics web site has their schedule


as well as link to Facebook live streaming of services


Also, the Roosevelt Island Mosaic Church is hosting virtual Easter Celebrations for adults and children.


Happy Roosevelt Island Passover & Easter - next year in person.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:00:00 PM

Labels: , , , , , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )