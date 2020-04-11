Happy Passover & Easter From Roosevelt Island - No In Person Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Social Distancing But Enjoy Virtual Seder, A Little RI Passover History, Maccabeats Singing 4 Questions And Streaming Easter Celebration From East River Catholics And RI Mosaic Church
The Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing efforts have closed Jewish and Christian houses of worship during this week's Passover and Easter Holidays including the:
- Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation,
- Chabad Of Roosevelt Island,
- St Francis Xavier Cabrini Church, part of the East River Catholics Parish and
- The Roosevelt Island Mosaic Church.
learn:
A LITTLE JEWISH HISTORY & PASSOVER AT GOLDWATERfrom the Roosevelt Island Historical Society archive and take a listen to the Maccabeats sing Passover's 4 Questions
For Easter, East River Catholics web site has their schedule
as well as link to Facebook live streaming of services
Also, the Roosevelt Island Mosaic Church is hosting virtual Easter Celebrations for adults and children.
⚡️🐰🌷😎🙌 See you tomorrow at 10:00am EST. for Mosaic Kids Online Easter Service. Register Here: https://t.co/rZccAxmJy5 pic.twitter.com/hOBYDUo17L— Mosaic Roosevelt Island (@mosaicrinyc) April 11, 2020
Happy Roosevelt Island Passover & Easter - next year in person.
