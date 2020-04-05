NYC Education Department Providing Three Free Meals Daily For Children And Adults At Over 400 Locations - Roosevelt Island Location At PS/IS 217, No One Will Be Turned Away, Vegetarian And Halal Options Available
NEWS: starting tomorrow, Friday, April 3, 2020 three free meals will be available daily for ALL New Yorkers in more than 400 Meal Hubs across the 5 boroughs. To find a location near you visit https://t.co/ZOQdtTXnLo or text "NYC FOOD" to 877-877. pic.twitter.com/ntrwdoEsw4— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) April 2, 2020
According to the NYC Department Of Education:
The New York City Department of Education is committed to making three free meals available daily for any New Yorker. Any New Yorker who wants one can get three free meals a day at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city.The Roosevelt Island free meal location is at PS/IS 217, 645 Main Street.
Meals can be picked up at all Meal Hubs 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Meals Hubs will operate for children and families from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and for adults from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
No dining space is available, so meals must be eaten off premises
- No one will be turned away at any time
- All adults and children can pick up three meals at one time
- Vegetarian and halal options available at all sites
Parents and guardians may pick up meals for their children
No registration or ID required
Click here for more info and to check out the menu.
