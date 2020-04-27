People, Wear Your Face Masks And Maintain Social Distance Outside Or Roosevelt Island Parks And Public Spaces Will Close Says RIOC
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon this past weekend, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) closed Southpoint Park because as described by RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
Due to the Social Distancing rules, South Point Park will be closed, for the reminder of the day. This will help enforce Social Distancing and stop the spread. Everyone remain safe and wear your face mask.... I’ve asked PSD for details about today’s incident.I asked Mr McCauley for an update today:
Any more details as to why Southpoint Park was closed Saturday. How many people were there.Mr McCauley replied:
Not an exact count, but given the number of people who were not adhering to social distancing and face protection guidelines, we had no choice but to close the park. We will continue to close it and other public spaces when social distancing rules are not being observed.A Roosevelt Island observer shares this photo showing:
... the number of people yesterday (Saturday) who were on the island without masks, including many joggers & bikers who came right alongside me. I took photos of a few people who were in public clearly not wearing masks.According to NY State Andrew Cuomo's April 15 Executive Order:
I think it's worth noting that yesterday I also saw one person (without a mask) spit into the air in front of the deli and another woman sneezed into the air near Foodtown. Might be good for people to be aware that things like this still happen in public and no one should be making assumptions that it's safe.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will issue an Executive Order requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on public transportation. The Executive Order will go into effect on Friday, April 17th....
Be smart. Social distance. Wear a mask in public. Wash your hands with soap. pic.twitter.com/ZidThp7aMd— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 27, 2020
All New Yorkers should wear a face covering when they go out, but wearing a face covering does not make you invincible! You still need to stay home as much as possible, wash hands often and keep 6 feet between you and others while out: https://t.co/ZzNcH47t0f pic.twitter.com/IICHxHhtSi— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) April 27, 2020
As previously reported from the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:
During these difficult times #Covid_19, maybe there should be a restriction on the number of visitors entering @Rooseveltisland 🌴. Bring back the check-points by @motorgate 👮🏾. Stop ✋🏾 joggers 🏃♂️ with no facial mask 😷 on the Island. They can exercise in their own neighborhood— Judith Alemayehu (@JudithAlemayehu) April 26, 2020
Maybe tourists should be turned away at the Tram, Bridge, and Ferry?— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) April 26, 2020
come on people this isn’t disneyland people live on roosevelt island it’s not a theme park. protect yourselves and the residents please— Andeera (@Andeera33) April 26, 2020
We need more space to distance in tho. This is nonsensical. There are major physical and mental health issues with staying inside. How are all 14000 people supposed to distance on Cornell Tech, Lighthouse and Rivercross alone— Khadijah (@UpFromTheCracks) April 26, 2020
Does it make sense to close an additional park on the Island so there is less space?— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) April 26, 2020
Wow..not good. I saw quite a lot of people all over the island without masks on. Some people were not practicing social distancing. We still get visitors coming over on the Tram and Subway. Maybe PSD should go around and do patrols.— Jean M. Shea (@jeanmnyc) April 26, 2020
We don’t know yet @RIOCny reason for closing Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park for yesterday afternoon other than RIOC says lack of social distancing. I’ve asked for more specifics and will update when info received https://t.co/2VNVPcY3VG— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 26, 2020
