Roosevelt Island Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Hosting Public Safety Zoom Virtual Town Hall Meeting Tonight, April 14, With RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown And NYPD 19 Precinct Inspector Kathleen Walsh - You're Invited To Join
Roosevelt Island, Yorkville and Upper East Side NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright is hosting a Public Safety Zoom virtual town hall meeting meeting 7 PM tonight, April 14. with Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and NYPD 19 precinct Commanding Officer Inspector Kathleen Walsh.
According to Ms Seawright:
... we are having the 19th Precinct’s Commanding Officer Inspector Kathleen Walsh and Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s Public Safety Department’s Chief Kevin Brown to discuss public safety.
The meeting will be hosted on zoom with an option to join by telephone for those who may not have computer access. You can join on your computer using the URL: https://zoom.us/j/131837787 OR call 646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 131 837 787 followed by #, then press # to enter the call. The joining URL and number remain the same week to week for each town hall.
Our #virtual town hall Tuesday next week is on public safety. We will hear from @NYPD19Pct Kathleen Walsh and @RIOCny PSD Chief Kevin Brown! #COVID19 #ues #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/lxiRCeSOZA— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 8, 2020
The NYPD 19th precinct includes the Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram station.
Up, up, and away...— NYPD 19th Precinct (Stay home. Stop the spread.) (@NYPD19Pct) February 22, 2020
Our NYPD Recruits got some air time on the @Rooseveltisland Tram🚠— experiencing a one-of-a-kind & unique view, high above the Upper East Side, where they will soon be patrolling. pic.twitter.com/zVJV6gSK7W
The NYPD 114 precinct covers Roosevelt Island.
As previously reported, last Tuesday Ms Seawright hosted a Zoom Virtual Town Hall on issues facing senior citizens and homebound elderly during the Coronavirus Pandemic - watch video here.
