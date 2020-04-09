What Are The Issues Facing Senior Citizens And Homebound Elderly During Coronavirus Pandemic? Watch Video Of Zoom Virtual Town Hall Hosted By Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright For Answers
Roosevelt Island, Yorkville and Upper East Side NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright hosted a Tuesday April 7 Zoom virtual town hall meeting on Coronavirus issues facing seniors and homebound elderly. Watch the video below.
See our virtual town hall last night on seniors and the homebound elderly. #COVID19 #response #ues #rooseveltisland https://t.co/rNrmmlluRp— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 8, 2020
According to Assembly Member Seawright's Facebook Page:
... we held our virtual Townhall Tuesday on the issues facing senior citizens and the homebound elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.Next Tuesday, April 14, Assembly Member Seawright will host a Pubic Safety Town Hall meeting including Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown.
It was a pleasure to hear from our special guest experts on senior and social services Robin Strashun of the non-profit Search and Care, and Marissa Block, Deputy Chief Program Officer of Lenox Hill Neighborhood House.
Ms. Strashun shared the work of her agency in addressing the critical physical, social and emotional needs of clients. Search and Care can be reached at 212-289-5300 if you or someone you know needs support.
Ms. Block shared her advice for the upcoming holidays and how to stay apart, together on Passover and Easter. She recommends using technologies like zoom to host your family on the holiday, wear a special outfit or cook a favorite food that brings you joy. She added that Lenox Hill Neighborhood House can be reached at 212-244-6269 for clients and those newly in need.
Watch the full town hall here! Next week, we are having the 19th Precinct’s Commanding Officer Inspector Kathleen Walsh and Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s Public Safety Department’s Chief Kevin Brown to discuss public safety.
The meeting will be hosted on zoom with an option to join by telephone for those who may not have computer access. You can join on your computer using the URL: https://zoom.us/j/131837787 OR call 646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 131 837 787 followed by #, then press # to enter the call. The joining URL and number remain the same week to week for each town hall.
Our #virtual town hall Tuesday next week is on public safety. We will hear from @NYPD19Pct Kathleen Walsh and @RIOCny PSD Chief Kevin Brown! #COVID19 #ues #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/lxiRCeSOZA— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 8, 2020
As previously reported, earlier that same day:
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos together with other Upper East Side and RI elected officials participated in a Coronavirus Covid 19 Video/Tele-Town Hall last evening followed by a question and answer session with NYC Health Commissioner Dr Oxris Barbot and her colleague Dr Rey.
