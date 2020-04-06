Monday, April 6, 2020

Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side Coronavirus Covid 19 Zoom Video Town Hall April 7 With Council Member Ben Kallos, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, & Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer - RSVP To Participate And Ask Questions

Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos together with other Upper East Side and RI elected officials are participating in a Coronavirus Covid 19 Video/Tele-Town Hall tomorrow evening.


According to Council Member Kallos:
Start Time - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 6:00pm
End Time - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 7:00pm
Location - Zoom Video and Tele-Conference

Please join us for the Upper East Side Coronavirus (COVID-19) Video/Tele-Townhall. The report will be followed by Questions & Answers with NYC Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Rosen, Director of Epidemiology & Surveillance Representatives for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

RSVP REQUIRED

Questions must be submitted with RSVP or by email to questions@benkallos.com

This meeting will be hosted on Zoom. To participate online, please register for your free account ahead of the event.
Register here to participate in the online Town Hall and submit your question.

Council Member Kallos appeared on Fox News how NYC is dealing with the Coronavirus and what other cities can do to prepare.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:46:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )