Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side Coronavirus Covid 19 Zoom Video Town Hall April 7 With Council Member Ben Kallos, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, & Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer - RSVP To Participate And Ask Questions
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos together with other Upper East Side and RI elected officials are participating in a Coronavirus Covid 19 Video/Tele-Town Hall tomorrow evening.
According to Council Member Kallos:
Start Time - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 6:00pmRegister here to participate in the online Town Hall and submit your question.
End Time - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 7:00pm
Location - Zoom Video and Tele-Conference
Please join us for the Upper East Side Coronavirus (COVID-19) Video/Tele-Townhall. The report will be followed by Questions & Answers with NYC Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Rosen, Director of Epidemiology & Surveillance Representatives for Mayor Bill de Blasio.
RSVP REQUIRED
Questions must be submitted with RSVP or by email to questions@benkallos.com
This meeting will be hosted on Zoom. To participate online, please register for your free account ahead of the event.
Council Member Kallos appeared on Fox News how NYC is dealing with the Coronavirus and what other cities can do to prepare.
Earlier today with @FoxNews discussing how #NYC is dealing with #coronavirus and how other cities in our country may want to prepare.#StayAtHome #COVID2019 https://t.co/Rxtn9mgaNE— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) April 4, 2020
