Roosevelt Island Volunteers Led By RIDA President Wendy Hersh Deliver Groceries And Meals Daily To Our Seniors And Homebound During Coronavirus Pandemic
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh shares these photos and reports:
So it's been quite a few weeks...working remotely from home non stop. 8hrs a day...
and at the same time making sure those in need and those unable to come out in my community receive their breakfast and lunch every day as well as making sure our weekly grocery donations are distributed along with that.
This couldn't have been accomplished without the many volunteers who continue to assist us. Shout out to Mary Coleman, my right arm...Patt Rivera...Ebony Tyler...Lisa Fernandez....Dolores Cornier...Kristi Towey...Patty Fallone...Vicki Feinmel...Sharon Jones...Mary and Danny....Aleida...Darlene.. Doryne Isley, Woody, Chuck Abdul and L & M staff,
Mosaic Church and so many more that take time out of their day to help our community. I want to thank you all so much...you are so appreciated...this is all what community is about!
Don't want to forget Debbie from Rebecca Seawrigjt's office for helping us register so many of our neighbors with 311NYC for meals and Suad from Senator Serrano's office for helping us obtain the grab n go meals...The Board of Education especially Halima who tirelessly puts 130 meals together for us at the crack of dawn each day...The Dream Center and Evangel Church food pantry for donating our grocery bags. And Lynn Shinozaki for all her support and connections...
Thank you...thank you...thank you.....
