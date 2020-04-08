Sad News, 28 Year Veteran Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Corey Fischer Dies From Coronavirus Complications - He Was A Mentor To Fellow Officers, A Calming Voice And A Good Man Says RIOC President Rosenthal
Very sad news. According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today:
The Passing of Officer Corey Fischer, PSDRIOC President Susan Rosenthal adds:
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation mourns the passing of Officer Corey Fischer of the Public Safety Department (PSD). He passed due to complications from contracting the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Officer Fischer was a 28-year veteran of PSD and leaves behind a wife and children. He was a fine officer who dedicated his life to serving the Roosevelt Island community.
Flags on Roosevelt Island have been lowered to half staff in honor of Corey. We will announce more information about how we will celebrate his life and career in the coming days. We ask that all Roosevelt Island residents pause for a moment to remember the life of this good officer, husband, father, and friend.
We are all distraught. He was on the island for 28 years. He mentored so many of our officers; a calming voice and a good man.Condolences to Officer Corey Fischer's family, friends and colleagues at RIOC and the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.
UPDATE 6:30 PM - Condolences expressed by Roosevelt Island residents on Facebook page.
