Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, E Train Too But No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
We're operating subway service for essential trips only. If you must travel, be sure to:
1⃣ Check https://t.co/tyvPdlXfha or MYmta to see how often your line is running.
2⃣ Wear a face covering.
3⃣ Allow extra time to get where you’re going.
If you need help, @ or DM us. 24/7.
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E Train service too.
But NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday no system wide subway service from 1 to 5 AM every day.
This is an extraordinary effort and requires us all to work together.
This will be a joint MTA/State/City partnership.
I thank @NYCMayor for helping meet this challenge alongside us.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.A resident asked:
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
How will essential workers get off and to the Island with both Tram and subway closed half of the night?
I asked RIOC Public Information Officer how Roosevelt Island essential workers will get on and off the Island during the time both Subway and Tram are not in service. Mr. McCauley answered:
The closure is necessary for the proper disinfecting measures to take place in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Roosevelt Island bridge will remain open for people who need to come to and leave the island between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.I replied:
But no public transportation?and Mr McCauley responded:
I think the Governor has said they are arranging private car services such as Uber for essential workers during this time. Will that apply to Roosevelt Island?
We will keep the community informed about whatever the Governor’s office announces concerning alternate transportation plans.
We're listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
- Always leave 6 feet between you and other riders and crew, both at the landing and on the boat.
- Consider wearing a face covering when outside.
- Remember to use the NYC Ferry app instead of paper tickets to help decrease touch points.
- Wash your hands frequently.
