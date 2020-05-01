Friday, May 1, 2020

Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, E Train Too But No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic


According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E Train service too.

But NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday no system wide subway service from 1 to 5 AM every day.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.

The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
A resident asked:
How will essential workers get off and to the Island with both Tram and subway closed half of the night?

I asked RIOC Public Information Officer how Roosevelt Island essential workers will get on and off the Island during the time both Subway and Tram are not in service. Mr. McCauley answered:
The closure is necessary for the proper disinfecting measures to take place in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Roosevelt Island bridge will remain open for people who need to come to and leave the island between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.
I replied:
But no public transportation?

I think the Governor has said they are arranging private car services such as Uber for essential workers during this time. Will that apply to Roosevelt Island?
and Mr McCauley responded:
We will keep the community informed about whatever the Governor’s office announces concerning alternate transportation plans.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.

