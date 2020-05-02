Saturday, May 2, 2020

Sunny Skies And Warm Saturday On Roosevelt Island Today Brought People Outdoors For Fresh Air And Relaxation - Were People Social Distancing And Wearing Face Coverings To Fight Coronavirus?


According to the NY Times today:
On the second day of May, New Yorkers were greeted with sunny skies and the warmest weekend so far this spring. People got up off their couch, put on their shoes, donned their face coverings, and left their cramped houses and apartments for the nearest park — desperate for fresh air and a little exercise....
What was Roosevelt Island like on this beautiful sunny Saturday. Were people social distancing and wearing face coverings? The Twitterverse reported:



I walked up and down Roosevelt Island today from Lighthouse Park to FDR 4 Freedoms Park. My impression was the great majority of people were social distancing and wearing face coverings. Residents told me that the NY State Police were handing out face coverings at Southpoint Park to those not wearing face coverings.

It appeared that alot of visitors were enjoying Roosevelt Island's open space and parks today based upon the number of cars looking for parking spaces near the Cornell Tech campus and Citibike riders I saw. As the weather continues to get nicer, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp is going to have to come up with some plan for controlling the number of visitors to Roosevelt Island.

Heres are some scenes today from Lighthouse Park

FDR 4 Freedoms Park



Southpoint Park


and the Cornell Tech campus hilltops.

