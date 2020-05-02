Sunny Skies And Warm Saturday On Roosevelt Island Today Brought People Outdoors For Fresh Air And Relaxation - Were People Social Distancing And Wearing Face Coverings To Fight Coronavirus?
According to the NY Times today:
On the second day of May, New Yorkers were greeted with sunny skies and the warmest weekend so far this spring. People got up off their couch, put on their shoes, donned their face coverings, and left their cramped houses and apartments for the nearest park — desperate for fresh air and a little exercise....What was Roosevelt Island like on this beautiful sunny Saturday. Were people social distancing and wearing face coverings? The Twitterverse reported:
Are people social distancing and wearing face coverings outside on Roosevelt Island this beautiful Saturday https://t.co/zUQwzD9VuD— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 2, 2020
Yikes. Just got back from a quick walk around #rooseveltisland and I counted 60 people WITHOUT masks that I could see. People were definitely not social distancing, hanging out with their friends. #newyorkers need to do better. For the greater good. #COVID__19 #SocialDistancing— mrs (@itsElizaRo) May 2, 2020
With good weather there are way more tourists biking around. Today many were going very fast along the east promenade. Roosevelt Island is not prepared for this massive bike traffic and it's highly probable that one day a young kid will get seriously hurt. FYI @RIOCny @BenKallos— Rubén B. (@motxilo) May 2, 2020
I walked up and down Roosevelt Island today from Lighthouse Park to FDR 4 Freedoms Park. My impression was the great majority of people were social distancing and wearing face coverings. Residents told me that the NY State Police were handing out face coverings at Southpoint Park to those not wearing face coverings.
It appeared that alot of visitors were enjoying Roosevelt Island's open space and parks today based upon the number of cars looking for parking spaces near the Cornell Tech campus and Citibike riders I saw. As the weather continues to get nicer, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp is going to have to come up with some plan for controlling the number of visitors to Roosevelt Island.
Heres are some scenes today from Lighthouse Park
At Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park on beautiful day. People keeping social distance and wearing face coverings. pic.twitter.com/zf6DZpn9MI— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 2, 2020
FDR 4 Freedoms Park
Kite stuck in tree. pic.twitter.com/eRvTkYXRa3— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 2, 2020
Southpoint Park
More Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park today. NY State Police were handing out Face Coverings for those without. pic.twitter.com/W9ztOKMaCO— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 2, 2020
and the Cornell Tech campus hilltops.
Enjoying day on Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus hilltop. pic.twitter.com/5nwZ4mg3eX— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 2, 2020
