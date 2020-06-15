Meet Suraj Patel And Lauren Ashcraft, Democratic Party Primary Candidates To Represent Roosevelt Island In Congress - Mail In Ballot Request Deadline June 16, Early Vote In Person Now Thru June 21, Election Day June 23
There's still time to request your mail in ballot, until June 16, to vote in the June 23 Democratic Party primary for candidates to represent Roosevelt Island in the 12th Congressional District.
Did you know there’s a primary election on June 23? You can vote by mail if you request your absentee ballot by June 16!— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 13, 2020
Go to https://t.co/tbhzPm99Oa to request your ballot today. pic.twitter.com/GDuCucBfcd
You can also vote early in person until June 21. The Roosevelt Island early vote location is 440 East 26 Street.
Why doesn't Roosevelt Island have its own early voting site?!? https://t.co/wtn8meSzSb— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) June 13, 2020
Good question.
The sole election on the ballot for Roosevelt Island is the Democratic Party Primary for Congress. The candidates are:
- Incumbent Carolyn Maloney
- Suraj Patel,
- Peter Harrison and
- Lauren Ashcraft
at last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
There is a NY 12 Democratic Party Primary Congressional Forum this evening.
NYC! This Monday, plan to join our live forum with the Democratic primary candidates for the 12th Congressional District, moderated by Freelancers Union President @RLEspinal. pic.twitter.com/77rPvH5uIl— Freelancers Union (@freelancersu) June 12, 2020
