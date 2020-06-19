Roosevelt Island Community Report From RIOC President Susan Rosenthal - Thanks Residents For Organizing March For Justice, Distributing Face Coverings, Delivering Food To Those In Need & More During Coronavirus Pandemic Shutdown
During the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) June 4 Board of Directors meeting, RIOC President Susan Rosenthal thanked residents for their community service during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown. Ms. Rosenthal thanked:
- Zoe Lopez and Thalia St Hubert, the young organizers of inspiring June 3 Roosevelt Island March For Justice,
- Lynn Shinozaki for helping to distribute thousands of face masks to the Roosevelt Island community
- Joyce Short helping come up with a procedure for opening Tennis Courts scheduled to begin June 20
- David Lawson for help working on bicycle safety plan and
- Wendy Hersh for organizing food deliveries to Roosevelt Island elderly, disabled, homebound and anyone else who was in need.
