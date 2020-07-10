Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, Tram Passenger Limits At Discretion Of Operator, Ferry Service And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
If you're traveling with us, you must keep both your nose and mouth covered.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) July 10, 2020
Here’s more about what you can do to keep safe during your trip: https://t.co/rnuUTJxent pic.twitter.com/nOlhRGnNzA
👋 If you're returning to transit as part of Phase 3 tomorrow, we're looking forward to seeing you!— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) July 5, 2020
📺 Our team is here to tell you everything you need to know to have a safe trip.👇 pic.twitter.com/wyPET1Mb49
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger LimitsHere's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
As the region begins to reopen and more people return to work, the tram will have more riders. The tram operator has the discretion to allow an increase in the stated thirteen passenger limit based on conditions at a given time. If you feel a tram car is too crowded, we encourage you to wait for the next one. If you see an unsafe condition, please notify a the tram operator or a Public Safety Officer or call PSD directly at 212-832-4545.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice...
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations
