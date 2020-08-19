Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Complaints Of Long Line And Waiting Time For Roosevelt Island Tram After RIOC Starts Enforcing Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing 13 Passenger Limit - It's Worse Says A Resident, Instead Of 5 Minute Ride, Now Standing In Close Contact For 20 Minutes

Following last weekend's report of overcrowding and lack of Social Distancing on the Roosevelt Island Tram, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced that Public Safety Officers would monitor and enforce 13 passenger limits on the Tram.


Previously, the Coronavirus Pandemic Tram Social Distancing rules


gave the Tram Operator discretion to allow more than 13 riders in the cabin. The Tram had a ridership capacity of 110 per cabin before the Coronavirus Pandemic.

But some Tram riders complained yesterday and today about long lines and waiting times


because RIOC is currently enforcing the Tram 13 passenger social distancing limit.

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:








Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:05:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )