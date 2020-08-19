Complaints Of Long Line And Waiting Time For Roosevelt Island Tram After RIOC Starts Enforcing Coronavirus Pandemic Social Distancing 13 Passenger Limit - It's Worse Says A Resident, Instead Of 5 Minute Ride, Now Standing In Close Contact For 20 Minutes
Following last weekend's report of overcrowding and lack of Social Distancing on the Roosevelt Island Tram, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced that Public Safety Officers would monitor and enforce 13 passenger limits on the Tram.
RIOC Responds To Overcrowding And Lack Of Social Distancing On Roosevelt Island Tram This Past Weekend - RIOC Acting President Shelton Haynes Apologizes Today And Says PSD Officers Will Be At Each Station Queuing Riders And Ensuring Safety Measures https://t.co/FkjdGu9T4i pic.twitter.com/BDmsETHXGX— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) August 17, 2020
Previously, the Coronavirus Pandemic Tram Social Distancing rules
gave the Tram Operator discretion to allow more than 13 riders in the cabin. The Tram had a ridership capacity of 110 per cabin before the Coronavirus Pandemic.
But some Tram riders complained yesterday and today about long lines and waiting times
because RIOC is currently enforcing the Tram 13 passenger social distancing limit.
According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:
Any plans to at least increase capacity a bit? Or have both trams running at all times? Such a line on a weekday at non-peak time seems excessive... @RIOCny @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/MazBRbidqJ— Thibault Vatter (@ThibaultVatter) August 18, 2020
Increasing the frequency is the best solution. If a rider knows that the next tram is maybe a few minutes away, they would feel less urgency in getting in the one that's right there. I am sure there are cost increases involved but whoever is responsible needs to work it out.— Bhangeri (@bhangeri) August 18, 2020
Really need both trams run all the time.— Goutam Chakraborty (@Goutam_Chak) August 19, 2020
I vote for more frequency and both trams at all times. It’s a no for me when it comes to increased capacity. You may be a pleasant, respectful person, but generally speaking. People can be rude and don’t understand the concept of social distancing. The subway/ferry are alts.— Love Not Hate (@ieh_nyc) August 19, 2020
This would definitely help but it would only reduce lines during off peak times. It would not prevent the large lines and wait times from occurring during rush hours.— Christian Mason (@chemist021) August 18, 2020
A very good question, no one is advocating pre-covid capacity. A phased return to normal operation should be established, implemented, and made available to the public. Returning to policies established at the height of the pandemic is not proper risk assessment.— Christian Mason (@chemist021) August 18, 2020
@Rooseveltisland @RIOCny— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) August 19, 2020
I understand the need to restrict tramway passenger number, but then you shouldn't take one cabin out during the day. Or offer additional bus shuttles to Manhattan.
After all, we live on an island!!!
Whoever complained - it’s worse !!!! No instead of a 5 min cabin ride we are Standing in line for 20— Laura Ardizzone (@ArdizzoneLaura) August 19, 2020
Minutes in close contact during rush with no distancing !!! Help !!!
0 comments :
Post a Comment