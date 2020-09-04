Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F & E Train Service To And From Manhattan, 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend. Also, Roosevelt Island E Train service to an from Manhattan.
Keep your nose and mouth covered while riding with us. You're helping stop the spread, and taking care of your fellow riders. pic.twitter.com/aWQpmRzA7c— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) September 3, 2020
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit.
According to this Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Labor Day Advisory:
... Tram - Will run on a weekday schedule with both Trams operating and adhering to social distancing with 20 passengers per Tram cabin. There will be no Tram Shuttle Bus. See schedule info at: [rioc.ny.gov/302]Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Red Bus - Will run on weekday schedule. There will be no Octagon express bus. See schedule at [rioc.ny.gov/368]
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
