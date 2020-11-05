Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Relocating To New Spot Under Motorgate Helix For Winter Starting Saturday November 7 - Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving There Too
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market and the Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap program drop off site are relocating from Good Shepherd Plaza to their temporary winter home under the Motorgate Helix starting this Saturday, November 7.
According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:
The move is necessary to be out of the inclement winter weather.The Farmers Market new winter location will move from it long time former winter site under the Helix (currently occupied by Citibike Docking Station)
to the north side of the Motorgate ramp roadway.
This Saturday, Nov. 7th, the Farmer's Market, alongside the Food Scrap Drop off, will be relocating underneath the Helix, next to the Motorgate turnaround, to shelter for the winter season.
While enjoying the fresh fruits and greens, a friendly reminder that the plastic bag ban is now in effect. Practice going green this weekend by bringing reusable bags when you shop. Stop by the Haki Compost Collective and drop off your Halloween pumpkins. Islanders have diverted 8,000 pounds of food scraps from landfill since Big Reuse's program was reinstated on Sept. 12th, 2020! Thank you to all who participate!
Even when the weather gets cold, stop by the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market for a wide selection of locally grown fruits, vegetables and homegrown products.
And drop off your food scraps for composting too.
We’re flying, well, north for the winter! 🐦 Starting this weekend, bring your food scraps to our winter location at the bus turnaround in front of Foodtown and Motorgate Garage, right at the base of the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Collection hours are still Saturdays, 9am to 2pm. Spread the word and watch this space for updates.
