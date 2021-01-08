Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry And Citibike - Temporary Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle Daily Until Further Notice Due To Tram Elevator Outage Says RIOC
According to the MTA, Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan will be replaced by
the E Train this weekend between 21st Queensbridge and Delancey Street.
17- The trains are cleaner than they’ve ever been, thanks to our enhanced disinfecting regimen.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) January 5, 2021
Watch how we use state-of-the-art technology to keep our system clean and safe. pic.twitter.com/WRae6VMHo6
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
10- We partnered with @workandco and @transittechlab to launch the world’s first live subway map.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) January 5, 2021
Now planning your travel ahead of time is easier than ever. https://t.co/TiSu1wSi4U
Also:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Due to an elevator service outage at the Manhattan Tram Station, the RIOC Red Bus will provide special shuttle service to and from Manhattan for those with limited mobility. Schedule information is below:Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. Citbike docking stations.
ROOSEVELT ISLAND TO MANHATTAN
Departs hourly from the Tramway, making all Northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The first trip will depart at 11 AM. Last trip will be at 7 PM.
MANHATTAN TO ROOSEVELT ISLAND
Departs on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street and will make all Southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tramway. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note, that there is no shuttle bus service from 3 PM – 4 PM daily.
The Tram Shuttle will run seven days a week until further notice.
Thank you for your patience.
0 comments :
Post a Comment