RIOC Announced PCR Covid 19 Test Available Starting February 20 At Roosevelt Island Swift Emergency Care Testing Site - Will Cost $200 Without Insurance
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
announced late this afternoon:
Roosevelt Island’s COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site will be offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, upon request at the check-in desk onsite, starting Saturday, February 20th. All insurance will be accepted, so be sure to bring insurance information and ID. Without proof of insurance, the PCR test will cost $200. Results will be available within 48 hours.
Rapid antigen testing remains free of charge and no insurance is required. Results available in as little as 15 minutes to approximately 24 hours, depending upon volume of individuals tested.
Located at 524 Main St. (formerly the R.I. branch library), Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 AM to 5 PM. To pre-register, go to: RIOC.NY.GOV/556 or call 212-702-0864 for assistance.
It should be noted that you will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis by way of registration.
I asked RIOC:
Why is Swift charging $200 for the more accurate Covid Test to people without insurance? Do other Covid 19 NYC sites charge $200, or any amount, for the same covid test to people without insurance. Something sounds wrong about this. It discourages people who don't have insurance from getting the more accurate test. Any comment from RIOC?
RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
According to the medical provider, the cost of the PCR test is consistent with other provider rates for uninsured patients. The cost is derived from the actual cost of the test and lab fees.Let's talk Covid with Dr. Jay Varma, Senior Advisor for Public Health at Office of the Mayor of New York City
