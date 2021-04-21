RIOC Advisory Says No Traffic South Of Roosevelt Island Tram Station Plaza Tomorrow Morning, Reliable Source Says Reason Is NBC Today TV Show Broadcasting Live From Roosevelt Island - UPDATE, Local Wildlife Freedom Foundation Will Be Featured On Today Show Celebrating Earth Day At Southpoint Park
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) communications team issued a Parking Advisory last night and earlier today of no traffic or parking south of the Roosevelt Island Tram Station tomorrow morning. According to RIOC:
Please be advised that the East and West Roads south of the Tram Plaza turnaround will be closed to traffic and parking on Thursday, April 22nd from 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM. These areas include:
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and cooperation.
- N. Loop Rd.
- W. Loop Rd.
- S. Loop Rd.
- E. Loop Rd.
- Cornell Tech Parking Garage
Several residents asked about the reason for the advisory and I asked RIOC yesterday. No response.
This morning, I learned from a very reliable source that one of the morning TV shows, believed to be NBC Today Show, is broadcasting live tomorrow morning from the Roosevelt Island Cherry Tree Blossom Grove next to Cornell Tech.
I asked RIOC for confirmation of the Today Show live broadcast from Roosevelt Island tomorrow but have not received any response yet. Will update when more info becomes available.
UPDATE 8:40 PM - Clarification, the Roosevelt Island Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) will be featured on the Today Show tomorrow morning at Southpoint Park with founder Rossana Ceruzzi and 15 WFF volunteers in celebration of Earth Day.
