Roosevelt Island's New Outdoor East River Waterfront Event Space And Outdoor Restaurant Cafe The Sanctuary Will Open In Early May
Roosevelt Island's new event space and outdoor restaurant cafe,
The Sanctuary,
The outdoor restaurant cafe will offer custom wood fired pizza, sandwiches, salads, vegan offerings and bar service.
Are you interested in hosting an event at the Sanctuary? Here's the rate
sheet.
Meet The Sanctuary owner Turtle who spoke during the September 2019 pre-Covid Pandemic opening night event fundraiser for Queens based Titan Theater Group. Turtle described his intent to develop The Sanctuary as a Roosevelt Island "community centric space" as well as his strong interest in helping local non profit organizations.
Stay tuned for more info as The Sanctuary opening date gets closer.More info available at The Sancturay website.
