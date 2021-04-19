Take A Tour Of Newly Renovated Roosevelt Island Youth Center, STEM Lab, Gaming Center, Learning Kitchen, Educational Garden, Music Room, Multimedia Theater & More - Why Did RIOC Try To Block Local Media And RIRA President From The Tour?
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a tour of the newly renovated Youth Center for a select group of invited RIOC Staff, Board Directors and politicians last Saturday, April 17.
Roosevelt Island Youth Center facility includes a:
- STEM Lab,
- Gaming Center,
- Learning Kitchen,
- Educational Garden
- Music Room
- Activity Room and
- Multimedia Theatre
Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos was very impressed with the new Roosevelt Island Youth Center facility, particularly the Computer Center and state of the art video gaming consoles.
Take a look at the Youth Center Educational Garden
Roosevelt Island’s NYC Council Member @BenKallos is impressed with newly renovated Roosevelt Island Youth Center Facility @RIOCny @RiocCeo Particularly computer center, video gaming consoles and more. pic.twitter.com/TyXzc3CgCW— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 17, 2021
and follow along as RIOC Project Manager Michelle Edwards gives a tour of the new Roosevelt Island Youth Center.
RIOC President Shelton Haynes adds:
And:
This afternoon, I joined @BenKallos & @RIOCCeo for the grand reopening of the newly renovated Roosevelt Island Youth Center.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 17, 2021
As a former NYC school teacher, I know firsthand the power of education and after school programming in a child’s life.
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/EpSyrsy9Ve
Had a great time earlier today at the grand reopening of the newly renovated Roosevelt Island Youth Center with @RepMaloney, @RIOCCeo and many more.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) April 17, 2021
Proud to welcome this safe space for our youth back into the community at a time when they need it the most! pic.twitter.com/JZ7mE1PPnF
Thank you to the Roosevelt Island Youth Center for inviting our Neighborhood Coordination Officer Chavez and our Youth Coordination Officers Monestine and Rodriguez to your grand reopening today. We look forward to working together on many future events! pic.twitter.com/7gkCxbn1Vl— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) April 18, 2021
The RIOC Communications staff did not invite the local Roosevelt Island media to attend the tour. I happened to be walking back from the Farmers Market when I noticed Mr Kallos talking to an assembled group at the Youth Center and stopped to see what was going on.
Neither was Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Rossana Ceruzzi invited to the renovated Youth Center tour. When she walked by the Youth Center and asked to be included in the tour as a representative of the community, the RIOC Communications staff refused her request.
More information on the Roosevelt Island Youth Center available at RIOC website.
0 comments :
Post a Comment