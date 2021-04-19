Monday, April 19, 2021

Take A Tour Of Newly Renovated Roosevelt Island Youth Center, STEM Lab, Gaming Center, Learning Kitchen, Educational Garden, Music Room, Multimedia Theater & More - Why Did RIOC Try To Block Local Media And RIRA President From The Tour?

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a tour of the newly renovated Youth Center for a select group of invited RIOC Staff, Board Directors and politicians last Saturday, April 17. 

The new Roosevelt Island Youth Center facility includes a:

  • STEM Lab,
  • Gaming Center,
  • Learning Kitchen,
  • Educational Garden
  • Music Room
  • Activity Room and
  • Multimedia Theatre

Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos was very impressed with the new Roosevelt Island Youth Center facility, particularly the Computer Center and state of the art video gaming consoles.

Take a look at the Youth Center Educational Garden
and follow along as RIOC Project Manager Michelle Edwards gives a tour of the new Roosevelt Island Youth Center.

RIOC President Shelton Haynes adds:

And:

The RIOC Communications staff did not invite the local Roosevelt Island media to attend the tour. I happened to be walking back from the Farmers Market when I noticed Mr Kallos talking to an assembled group at the Youth Center and stopped to see what was going on. 

Upon learning that a tour of the new facility was about to begin, I asked to be included in the tour to report on the new facility for the Roosevelt Island community. The RIOC Communications staff refused my request. Mr Kallos intervened and persuaded RIOC President Haynes to allow me to report on the Youth Center tour.

Neither was Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Rossana Ceruzzi invited to the renovated Youth Center tour. When she walked by the Youth Center and asked to be included in the tour as a representative of the community, the RIOC Communications staff refused her request.

More information on the Roosevelt Island Youth Center available at RIOC website.

