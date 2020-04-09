Sponsored Post - Here's What Can You Do To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC During the Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic - Fill Out The 2020 US Census Right Now
Roosevelt Island residents are asking what they can do to help during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic? One easy, yet very important task to help all New Yorkers, is to fill out the 2020 US Census
Don't forget to fill out the 2020 Census. It means billions for NYC's future, including for health care. It takes just a few minutes, and all responses are confidential and protected by law. Go to https://t.co/HNHYPLQ0iY or call 844-330-2020. #GetCountedNYC pic.twitter.com/GIoeZRJJLU— HRA (@NYCHRA) April 9, 2020
Here's the Roosevelt Island Census Tracks response rate as of April 9.
'The Good Thing is Self-Response Hasn't Stopped': Census Bureau’s New York Regional Director on the 2020 Count Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/tXgz1CTpQN— Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) April 9, 2020
Help Roosevelt Island and all of NYC by filling out the 2020 Census right now.
