Thursday, April 9, 2020

Sponsored Post - Here's What Can You Do To Help Roosevelt Island And NYC During the Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic - Fill Out The 2020 US Census Right Now


Roosevelt Island residents are asking what they can do to help during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic? One easy, yet very important task to help all New Yorkers, is to fill out the 2020 US Census



Here's the Roosevelt Island Census Tracks response rate as of April 9.

Help Roosevelt Island and all of NYC by filling out the 2020 Census right now.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:25:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )