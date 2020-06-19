No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend - Tram Operator Has Discretion To Increase 13 Passenger Social Distancing Limit Based On Conditions At Time Says RIOC
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Jun 19 - 22, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Brooklyn-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 StThe Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.
No Brooklyn-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St....
Tram Passenger LimitsHere's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
As the region begins to reopen and more people return to work, the tram will have more riders. The tram operator has the discretion to allow an increase in the stated thirteen passenger limit based on conditions at a given time. If you feel a tram car is too crowded, we encourage you to wait for the next one. If you see an unsafe condition, please notify a the tram operator or a Public Safety Officer or call PSD directly at 212-832-4545.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
