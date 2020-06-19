NY Post Reports Roosevelt Island Operating Corp President Fired For Racially And Sexually Offensive Language After Complaint Made By RIOC Employee To Governor's Office
This evening, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
Has there been any change in Susan Rosenthal’s status as RIOC President?Have not received any response from Mr McCauley but received this statement from Ms Rosenthal:
Please be advised that all communications regarding RIOC matters should be directed to Shelton Haynes, shelton.haynes@rioc.ny.gov.The NY Post reported a few hours later:
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. head fired over 'racially and sexually offensive' remarks https://t.co/pliNM82cc9 pic.twitter.com/NVZmjnu0Qu— New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2020
According to the NY Post:
... “A complaint was made to the Governor’s office on June 12th by an employee of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation that alleged that the President of the organization had used inappropriate language and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the workplace,” Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi said in a statement.Click here for the full NY Post article
“This complaint was immediately referred to the New York State Governor’s Office of Employee Relations for investigation.
“This investigation substantiated that the president had used racially and sexually offensive language, in clear violation of state policy and the strict standards set by this Administration.”...
Stay tuned for more.
