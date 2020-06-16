Roosevelt Island Non Perishable Extra Food Giveaway From RIDA Wednesday June 17 At Senior Center -Soup, Cereal, Bread & Canned Goods
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hope reports:
Are you in need of any non-perishable food items?Learn more about RIDA's food delivery to residents during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.
Image From RIDA Facebook Page
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association has extra food that we can give to you. Come to the senior center (546 Main Street) GARDEN ENTRANCE ONLY...Wednesday, June 17th from 9:30AM to 11:00AM. You must wear mask and gloves. Please bring your own bag or cart!
