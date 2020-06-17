Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Watch Video Of NY 1 Democratic Party Primary Debate To Represent 12th Congressional District Including Roosevelt Island - Incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Running Against Challengers Suraj Patel, Lauren Ashcraft & Peter Harrison

NY 1 hosted a Democratic Party Primary Debate to represent the 12th Congressional District, which includes Roosevelt Island, last night with incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and challengers:


Click here to watch the full debate.

The primary is June 23 but you can vote now.

UPDATE 8:10 PM - Freelancers Union President Rafael Espinal hosts a June 15 forum with the Democratic primary candidates for New York's 12th Congressional District: Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Peter Harrison, Suraj Patel, and Lauren Ashcraft.

