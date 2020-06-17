Watch Video Of NY 1 Democratic Party Primary Debate To Represent 12th Congressional District Including Roosevelt Island - Incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Running Against Challengers Suraj Patel, Lauren Ashcraft & Peter Harrison
NY 1 hosted a Democratic Party Primary Debate to represent the 12th Congressional District, which includes Roosevelt Island, last night with incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and challengers:
In a NY1 debate, @RepMaloney touted her legislative record as evidence she’ll get police reform legislation passed in Washington.— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 16, 2020
Challengers @surajpatelnyc, @VoteAshcraft, and @PeteHarrisonNYC contend her record has actually hurt New Yorkers. #NY1Politics pic.twitter.com/4lOjAty3V5
Click here to watch the full debate.
The primary is June 23 but you can vote now.
Roosevelt Island early voting location is 440 east 26 street. https://t.co/OiWnVpDwHL pic.twitter.com/LfFAf9XRfT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 13, 2020
UPDATE 8:10 PM - Freelancers Union President Rafael Espinal hosts a June 15 forum with the Democratic primary candidates for New York's 12th Congressional District: Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Peter Harrison, Suraj Patel, and Lauren Ashcraft.
