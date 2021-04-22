Happy Earth Day From Roosevelt Island, Watch Today Show Host Al Roker, Science Guy Bill Nye And Local Wildlife Freedom Foundation Clean Up Southpoint Park - Al And Bill Ride A RI Citibike Avoiding Potholes and Return To Manhattan On Empty Tram During Morning Rush Hour
As reported yesterday, the NBC Today Show morning television program broadcast live today from Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park to celebrate Earth Day.
Roosevelt Island's Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) founder Rossana Ceruzzi and WFF volunteers were invited to participate in the Earth Day celebration and joined in to help clean up Southpoint Park.
Celebrating #EarthDay on Roosevelt Island with @TODAYshow @alroker @BillNye at Southpoint Park. https://t.co/drLJiJZpje— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 22, 2021
It’s Earth’s Day!!— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) April 22, 2021
WFF Volunteers at work for THE GREAT GLOBAL CLEANUP with NBC Today’s Show & Al Roker @wffny @EarthDay @RestoreOurEarth @alroker @NBCNewYork @RI_Daily @Rooseveltisland @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/i8Sa4cmE1Z
Bill Nye, the Science Guy, spoke with Today show host Al Roker about the Earth Day movement from the Roosevelt Island East River promenade.
A resident noted:
Roosevelt Island street potholes noticed by @TODAYshow @alroker @BillNye on their @CitiBikeNYC ride near Tram station. @RIOCny @RiocCeo need to repair many Roosevelt Island broken streets, sidewalks and potholes https://t.co/BC41aSI97m— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 22, 2021
Al Roker and Bill Nye then departed for mainland Manhattan on an empty Roosevelt Island Tram during the morning rush hour
I was watching how Al and Bill turned 180 degrees just before going under the Ed Koch bridge on the East side. They could not make that choice! Both the sidewalk and the road are in horrible shape at that spot. It was kind of funny to see these bikers violating our invisible road signs and going against traffic.
Happy Earth Day from Roosevelt Island.
.@alroker and @BillNye take a ride on the Roosevelt Island tram in New York City and have a conversation about the importance of clean air. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/PGOXJrSxoc— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2021
All I want for #EarthDay is someone to be as genuinely excited to hang out with me as @alroker is to run around Roosevelt Island talking about climate issues with @BillNye @TODAYshow 🚴♂️🚴♂️🌎— Stephanie Ann (@StephiAnnPR) April 22, 2021
More celebrating Earh Day on Roosevelt Island this Saturday.
Happening SAT 4/24 10am to 1pm #EarthLove day on @Rooseveltisland Walk on by and join us on the meditation grassy lawn across from the historic Blackwell house. Try Plogging or the book exchange. #EarthDayEveryDay #Earthlove #RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/axCGXZ1nQ9— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) April 22, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment