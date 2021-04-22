Thursday, April 22, 2021

Happy Earth Day From Roosevelt Island, Watch Today Show Host Al Roker, Science Guy Bill Nye And Local Wildlife Freedom Foundation Clean Up Southpoint Park - Al And Bill Ride A RI Citibike Avoiding Potholes and Return To Manhattan On Empty Tram During Morning Rush Hour

As reported yesterday, the NBC Today Show morning television program broadcast live today from Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park to celebrate Earth Day.

Roosevelt Island's Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) founder Rossana Ceruzzi and WFF volunteers were invited to participate in the Earth Day celebration and joined in to help clean up Southpoint Park.

Bill Nye, the Science Guy, spoke with Today show host Al Roker about the Earth Day movement from the Roosevelt Island East River promenade.

and then took a Citibike ride at the Tram Plaza - watch out for the cracked street and potholes guys. A resident noted: 

I was watching how Al and Bill turned 180 degrees just before going under the Ed Koch bridge on the East side. They could not make that choice! Both the sidewalk and the road are in horrible shape at that spot.  It was kind of funny to see these bikers violating our invisible road signs and going against traffic.

Al Roker and Bill Nye then departed for mainland Manhattan on an empty Roosevelt Island Tram during the morning rush hour
Happy Earth Day from Roosevelt Island.

More celebrating Earh Day on Roosevelt Island this Saturday.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:01:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )