Virtual Art History Lessons For Roosevelt Island Students And Families During Coronavirus School Shutdown, 4th Lesson The Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough, Take The Challenge To Create Your Own Version Of Painting - More Virtual RI Activities Too
Earlier this month we began a Roosevelt Island Art History Lesson Program developed by Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Committee Chair Adib Mansour:
- Lesson 1 focused on the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci.
- Lesson 2 focusing on the Delphic Sibyl, Michelangelo Buonarroti.
- Lesson 3 focusing on A View of Toledo, by El Greco 1604 -14
My idea is to provide parents / caretakers and the youth of this beautiful island educational outlets with fun activities. These consist of easy to learn facts, easy for the youth to learn on their own or with the help of the families / caretakers.
I know how difficult it is for the islanders to be quarantined and hope that these lessons / fun activities would give them a physical and emotional relief. At this time, I will concentrate on Art History which will include: Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, El Greco, Gainsborough, Fragonard, Goya, Sir Edward Burns-Jones, Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, Paul Cézanne, Thomas Eakins, Pierre-August Renoir, and Auguste Rodin.
The objective of Art History Lessons is to invite the students of all ages to create their own versions of numerous great paintings.
By end of class, participants will be able to identify several famous paintings as well as learn some historical, cultural, and artistic information.The students will learn about the artist’s life and achievements. The caretakers will have 15 minutes discussions on each painting, looking at details and personal interpretations.
Click to download Art History Lesson 4 The Blue Boy, Thomas Gainsborough, 1770 prepared by RIRA's Adib Manosur.
- Art History Lesson 1 Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci,
- Art History Lesson 2 Delphic Sibyl, Michelangelo Buonarroti and
- Art History Lesson 3 A View of Toledo, by El Greco 1604 -14
Take the challenge of coloring each of the paintings in the same style as the original and email your work to my email: rirAdib@earthlink.net.Other Roosevelt Island alternative education options include the Cornell Tech Breakfast Computer Science instruction
Feliz Friday, computational thinkers! One of the best ways to check on your knowledge is to teach someone else. I know you've heard plenty about handwashing. But today, kids, create an ALGORITHM (a series of steps) for washing hands and teach it to an adult, in person or remotely pic.twitter.com/3B268sxWON— Breakfast_CS (@Breakfast_CS) May 1, 2020
and NYC Child Center PS/IS 217 Beacon Program Virtual Classrooms.
Other Roosevelt Island virtual activities from Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA), Music & Play Station and Island Om Yoga here.
