Monday, April 6, 2020

Cornell Tech Team Bring Breakfast CS Virtual Computational Science Instruction To Roosevelt Island Families And Anyone Else Interested - Cornell Tech K-12 Director Diane Levitt Notes Coronavirus Exposes Educational Inequities For Students Without Tech And Wifi Broadband Access

Cornell Tech Senior Director of K-12 Education Diane Levitt reports:

On Roosevelt Island, Cornell Tech's Teacher-In-Residence partnership with PS/IS 217 has brought computer science teaching into every classroom in every grade. With schools closing due to the COVID-19 crisis and all instruction moving online, we wanted to give families on Roosevelt Island and beyond a way to learn and practice computational thinking and computer science at home. @Breakfast_CS (on twitter, soon to be on Facebook and LinkedIn) provides an engaging and accessible way for students to flex their computing muscles daily and it is an extension of Cornell Tech’s commitment to increase access to a rigorous, joyful CS education to all K-12 students in NYC."

Here's today's computational problem:

But unfortunately, this and other programs are not available for all. Ms Levitt notes the disruptive impact of Coronaviurs on education and it's exposure of inequities within the system for children who don't have access to technology and broadband wi-fi service.


