Child Center Of NY Roosevelt Island Beacon Program At PS/IS 217 Offering Virtual Classroom Programs And Social Media Engagement During Coronavirus Closing
The Child Center of New York Roosevelt Island Beacon at PS/IS 217 is offering virtual classroom programs for Kindergarten thru High School students.
According to the Roosevelt Island Beacon staff:
If you are interested in participating in our Google classrooms below is how to join:
1.Use a Gmail account NOT connected to your school's domain, and input the code below.
2.Have your child utilize your personal gmail account to join the class
3.They can also email Beacon217@childcenterny.org with the student's grade and their non-school based email address, then we can add them to the respective classroom.
Here are the codes:
KG and 1st Grade - thxtsdi
2nd and 3rd Grade- oks62jw
4th, 5th, and MS - e7ptm5p
Dance - MS & HS: BDIEJXO
The Roosevelt Island Beacon team has been working on keeping our participants and families engaged on Social Media throughout this time.
A little more detail on our weekly hashtags:
#MentalHealthMondays
-Posts about the things you do that helps to keep you calm, de-stress, etc.
#TurnUpTuesdays
-Posts videos/boomerangs of you dancing, cooking, vibing out to music, etc.
#WorkOutWednesdays
-Post the type of workouts, pictures, or videos, that you did for the day.
#ThrowbackThursdays
-Posts of old photos and videos of yourself.
#FruitFridays
-Posting yourself enjoying your favorite fruit or just fruit in general.
0 comments :
Post a Comment