Roosevelt Island Main Street Shops Go Online - Check Out Virtual Music + Play Station Kids Classes And Family Friendly Yoga & Meditation With Island Om - Sing And Relax
Music + Playstation is now bringing music to Roosevelt Island online! You can find them on Facebook LIVE at the following times:According to Music + Play Station:
The fun and casual interactive classes are a great way for your kids (and you!) to add a happy new activity into your days.
- Tuesday, 10AM
- Thursday, 10AM
- Saturday, 10AM
Head to their Facebook page here, like and follow their page so you can stay up-to-date with these classes and more.
We are going Online!Here's a little sample from Music + Play Station's Owen Johnston
Music Together® at the Music & Play Station will bring Music Together, the music education program you have come to know and love, right to your living room! With 3 weekly interactive 30 minute Live Stream classes, downloadable content, parent education and of course the Maracas Collection and Songbook in a digital downloadable form these 30 minute classes will delight your little ones and the grown-ups who love them!
More info on Roosevelt Island Music + Play Station at their web site and Facebook Page.
Shops On Main Street adds:
Island OM is still bringing family friendly yoga and meditation to our beloved island through their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. You can also join their classes at the following scheduled times through Zoom:
Barre/Sculpt on Tuesdays at 10:30 AM
Yoga Flow on Sundays at 10:30 AM
Click this link to join and use the below credentials:
Meeting ID: 356 575 1207
Password: jaxclass
Island OM’s classes and free tips are a great way to add a refreshing and mindful activity into your days. Owner and teacher Jax is happy to answer any questions and welcomes talking to islanders about specific needs and requesting private virtual classes. ...
Island Om had not yet opened it's studio at 521 Main Street studio prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.
More info on Island Om at it's Facebook Page.
