Black Artists Through History Lesson 1, Sculptor Of Oppression, Pride & Courage Edmonia Lewis - Inspired By The Roosevelt Island March For Justice, Take The Drawing Challenge Says RIRA Youth Committee Chair
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Committee Chair Adib Mansour is beginning a series of Black Artists Through History Lessons inspired by the June 3 Roosevelt Island March For Justice that will be appearing on Roosevelt Islander.
According to Mr. Mansour:
Hello everyone,Black Artists Throught History
As a follow up to my pledge as the Chair of RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee I’ve created the first in a series of lessons to cover Black Artists through History. I must confess that before my research I did not know this incredible artist, Edmonia Lewis.
Screenshot From East Tennessee State You Tube Video
I was so captivated by her story, her triumphs and persistence during difficult times of segregation. Through reading her story it is clear that the racism she faced in America as a Black woman and an artist is an unfortunately persistent story that black artists especially Black female-identifying artists still face today, nearly 200 years later.
As Will Smith was recently quoted as saying: “Racism is not getting worse, it is getting filmed.” I hope that these lessons uncover the triumphs in the face of bigotry and educate all of us that we are all part of the change! This is the land of the free and home of the brave, for all off us!!
Please enjoy Edmonia Lewis’ story and internationally renowned art. Take the challenge and draw something from your heritage that inspires you, then email it to me rirAdib@earthlink.net.
Here's more on the artist Edmonia Lewis.
Also, more Roosevelt Island Coronavirus School Shutdown Art History Lesson Challenges from Mr. Mansour.
