Saturday, September 26, 2020

Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Today - Fantastic Work By Artists Painting Murals With Social Justice Theme, See For Yourself

The theme of the annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival mural painting was Social Justice; Reclaiming Our Time. Will have much more later, but here are a few of the murals painted today and brief interviews with several of the artists.

Stay tuned. More murals and interviews to come. You can see these murals and others at the Meditation Lawn. Also, more murals are at Southpoint Park too. Wonderful job by all the artists and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) for organizing the event despite the Covid-19 Pandemic UPDATE 8:55 PM:

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:41:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )