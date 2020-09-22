Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Roosevelt Island Wildlife Sighting, Hawk Spotted Perched On East River Seawall - Enjoying The View And Looking For Next Meal?

Roosevelt Island resident Julia Ivashina shares up close view of Roosevelt Island Hawk on the East River promenade and adds:

One brave fluffy bird that others on the island may enjoy seeing.

Click full screen icon at bottom right of video for full screen view.

Watch video from 2019 of a hawk swooping over the Roosevelt Island Garden Club looking for food.

 Learn more about the natural world of Roosevelt Island at this prior post.

