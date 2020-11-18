Watch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Roosevelt Island's Landmarked Late 17th Century Renovated Blackwell House - Take A Virtual Tour Inside With RI Historical Society, Was That Mrs Blackwell On Porch Today Too?
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a social distancing ribbon cutting ceremony
celebrating the completion of long awaited renovation of Roosevelt Island's late 17th, early18th century landmarked Blackwell House
today.
It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Blackwell House this morning with @RIOCny, @RiocCeo, @Rebecca76AD, Judith Berdy and more.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) November 18, 2020
As the sole surviving building on Roosevelt Island that dates back to the late 17th century, this house holds so much history! pic.twitter.com/o4w1kAirXQ
Here's what happened.
Today we celebrated the ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Blackwell House on #RooseveltIsland! It’s the oldest house on the island, dating to around 1796, & it will now be accessible to the public via exhibits & tours. @RIOCny @SeawrightForNY @JessLappin @BenKallos @RiocCeo pic.twitter.com/lMuZSaK3Ew— Senator Jose M. Serrano (@SenatorSerrano) November 18, 2020
Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy gives a brief talk about Blackwell House
and an Instagram tour to RIOC.
Was this Mrs Blackwell
