Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Watch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Roosevelt Island's Landmarked Late 17th Century Renovated Blackwell House - Take A Virtual Tour Inside With RI Historical Society, Was That Mrs Blackwell On Porch Today Too?

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a social distancing ribbon cutting ceremony

celebrating the completion of long awaited renovation of Roosevelt Island's late 17th, early18th century landmarked Blackwell House
today.

Here's what happened.

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy gives a brief talk about Blackwell House


and an Instagram tour to RIOC.
Was this Mrs Blackwell
at the ribbon cutting ceremony too?

