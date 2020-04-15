Tired Of Being Stuck In The Apartment During Coronavirus Stay At Home Time? Try Allergic To Salad Roosevelt Island Virtual Cooking Classes For Kids, Families And Adults
Are you looking for fun and creative activities to keep yourself, children and family busy during the Coronavirus Roosevelt Island Stay At Home time? And learn something useful too? Then, check out the Virtual Cooking classes being offered by Allergic To Salad.
According to Allergic To Salad founder Stacy Ornstein:
Hi there, my son goes to Roosevelt Island's PS/IS 217 (1st grade) and my company, Allergic to Salad brings cooking class to the Beacon after-school program. Beacon hasn't yet moved to virtual cooking classes, but I do think it's something Roosevelt Island families might find of interest.
Many PS/IS 217 students have been in our Allergic to Salad culinary classrooms during after-school and I wanted to let people know we continue to offer classes in an interactive live virtual format. They are our same awesome life skills/technique building classes. Kids 5+ years can complete the classes solo.
This week's 5-10 year olds are making "cook later" (with an adult) homemade pasta and red sauce. Next week middle and high schoolers are making homemade Pierogis. Classes are vegetarian, and offer a lot of equipment and ingredient substitutions, so are simple to personalize and work around any allergy.
Available for ages PreK thru High School (plus a free family and adult classes coming in May). Classes are low cost and due to some generous donations we some scholarship funds available.
For more info on Allergic To Salad Virtual Cooking Classes check out their web and Facebook pages
as well as this mother daughter Instagram video.
Allergic to Salad educator Rachel Sardina and her daughter, Theresa, whip up a batch of quick pickles with tzatziki, a Greek yogurt sauce with cucumber. This recipe is no-cook with minimal equipment required, perfect for kids of all ages! Full video at allergictosalad.com/online-learning - you can find the link in our bio!
The Vietnamese Summer Rolls look yummy too.
More info on virtual leaning art and computer science programs at this prior post.
