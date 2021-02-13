Saturday, February 13, 2021

100 Doses Of Covid 19 Vaccine Coming To Roosevelt Island Duane Reade (Walgreens) Weekly - RI Congresswoman Caroline Maloney Sees Resident Get First Vaccine Dose, Thanks Pharmacists For Giving Shots

As reported yesterday, Roosevelt Island Covid 19 vaccinations began Friday, February 12 at our local Duane Reade (Walgreens) for those 65 years of age and older. Today, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney observed as Roosevelt Island resident Paula Beltrone received her first Covid 19 vaccination at Duane Reade. After the vaccination, Ms Beltrone told Congresswoman Maloney:

I'm so glad to get this done.

 

Ms Maloney tweets:

According to a Duane Reade (Walgreens) spokesperson today, the Roosevelt Island location received 100 Moderna Covid 19 vaccine doses this past week and is scheduled to receive 100 doses weekly. All 100 doses went into Roosevelt Island arms yesterday and today. The Roosevelt Island Duane Reade is scheduled to be resupplied with another 100 vaccine doses this coming week and online vaccination appointment reservations are expected to start again on Wednesday.

Click here to make your online Covid 19 vaccine appointment reservation and for more info from Walgreens.

Stay tuned for more Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Covid 19 vaccine information.

