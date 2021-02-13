100 Doses Of Covid 19 Vaccine Coming To Roosevelt Island Duane Reade (Walgreens) Weekly - RI Congresswoman Caroline Maloney Sees Resident Get First Vaccine Dose, Thanks Pharmacists For Giving Shots
As reported yesterday, Roosevelt Island Covid 19 vaccinations began Friday, February 12 at our
local Duane Reade (Walgreens) for those 65 years of age and older. Today,
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney
observed as Roosevelt Island resident Paula Beltrone received her first Covid 19
vaccination at Duane Reade. After the vaccination, Ms Beltrone told
Congresswoman Maloney:
I'm so glad to get this done.
Ms Maloney tweets:
Last month, I called on @NYCMayor for a #COVID19 vaccine site on Roosevelt Island.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) February 13, 2021
Today, I visited the Duane Reade on Main St. to thank the pharmacists and management administering the shots to Roosevelt Islanders! pic.twitter.com/oJGCNJxjbC
Thank you to the stellar team of pharmacists at @DuaneReade on Main Street for taking care of Roosevelt Islanders throughout the #COVID19 crisis.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) February 13, 2021
Today is the last day to get your vaccines this weekend. Starting on Wednesday, you can sign up to get your shot next weekend. pic.twitter.com/7kRBIlJvjr
According to a Duane Reade (Walgreens) spokesperson today, the Roosevelt Island location received 100 Moderna Covid 19 vaccine doses this past week and is scheduled to receive 100 doses weekly. All 100 doses went into Roosevelt Island arms yesterday and today. The Roosevelt Island Duane Reade is scheduled to be resupplied with another 100 vaccine doses this coming week and online vaccination appointment reservations are expected to start again on Wednesday.
Click here
to make your online Covid 19 vaccine appointment reservation and for more
info from Walgreens.
Stay tuned for more Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Covid 19 vaccine information.
