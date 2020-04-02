NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo Orders NYC Playgrounds Closed Yesterday - Roosevelt Island Parent Asks Why Are RI Playgrounds Open Today?
NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday the
NEW: Citing inadequate compliance with social distancing rules, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, "We are going to close down the New York City playgrounds."— ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2020
Cuomo says less dense open areas of parks will remain open. https://t.co/qWgvqUCfl8 pic.twitter.com/o3yMa0YMyv
Except not on Roosevelt Island this afternoon. A Concerned Roosevelt Island Parent Tipster reports:
Why are Roosevelt Island playgrounds still open and being used (Today, 4/2, 12:23pm, Blackwell and the other playground next to it)?I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) about status of our playgrounds and was told they would look into it.
Didn’t Gov. Cuomo close all nyc playgrounds?
I believe these areas should be clearly marked as closed (similar to fields, which I actually disagree with those being closed, given they reduce the amount of space for exercise within guidelines!).
