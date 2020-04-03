Roosevelt Island Coler Facility Staff Pleading For N 95 Masks And Personal Protective Equipment To Treat Coronavirus Patients, Please Help Us To Do Our Job They Say In Video - RI Residents Taking Up Collection For Coler Staff PPE Equipment
Received report yesterday on conditions at the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp (HHC) Coler Facility here on Roosevelt Island. According to the Coler resident:
... Coler has to step up their game, they can start by isolating patents with the Virus. Instead of keeping them in the unit with patients who don't have it and by not housing patients from other hospitals with Coler patients. I understand for them to do this there is the issue of staffing which is somewhat of an issue right now because so many people are calling out. But in times like this they should have a plan. By" they" I mean the HHC, because I believe Coler is following their guidelines.Also reported yesterday:
... I've received some reports today that Coler staff are lacking sufficient N 95 masks - am looking into this. Stay tuned....Here's more. Coler staff are seen in this video seeking help and pleading to be supplied with safe Personal Protection Equipment including N 95 masks. I'm told the man speaking is a Coler Nurse.
... The reality is this is the cheap stuff. We have to treat people contaminated with the Coronaviurs.According to a Coler Resident:
And make our own head mask
This is how we expose ourselves and take our chances every day. It's not right.
The leaders in the City of NY have to do better if they want us to do our duties 100 %.
Please help us. Please help us. Thank you.We have families too.
I was just informed by a staff member that Coler does not have the necessary gear they need like the N 95 masks. These people are practically being left to the mercy of this disease.And another Coler source adds being told the Coler staff:
... won't be getting N95 masks because Coler isn't a hospital....and the Staff has:
... been trying to buy their own. Some Roosevelt Island residents are starting a collection for them.According to the HHC web site, Coler is a:
... short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing....facility.
The Coler Nurse in video says:
...We have to treat people contaminated with the Coronaviurs....Sounds like they are doing hospital work.
NYC Mayor de Blasio has said that Coronavirus patients would not be transferred to Coler Facility which recently added over 300 beds for low acuity patients to open up beds in other hospitals for Coronavirus patients.
A Coler source says:
Coronavirus patients have been transferred to Coler and Coler residents have it.If HHC wants to thank Coler staff for being Health Care Heroes
Associate Nurse Practitioner Meng Zhong of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler on #RooseveltIsland helps to calm residents’ family members who aren’t able to visit at this time. “Families know we take care of their loved ones,” he says. Thank you for being one of our #HealthCareHeroes. pic.twitter.com/pAsnA1nVgb— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) April 1, 2020
then provide the heroes with the proper equipment to fight the battle.
Medical profess need suitable PPE to do their jobs & protect themselves. Gov't officials cont w/claims that hospitals are receiving necess supplies but clearly, many hospitals DON'T have what they need https://t.co/lUkf0N1Bem Please Help @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor #COIVD19 #coler q— Yaz-mean (@Teal_Mystique) April 3, 2020
UPDATE 4:30 PM - Roosevelt Island NY State Senator Jose Serrano responds:
Thank you for raising this issue. We’ve been working closely with my fellow electeds and we’ve been in contact with the hospital and relevant government agencies to address the situation.— Sen. Jose M. Serrano (@SenatorSerrano) April 3, 2020
UPDATE 7:30 PM - Roosevelt Island resident Rachel Dowling reports having collected and delivered to Coler today:
12 N95 masks, 50 surgical masks, and 1 hazmat suit... These items were generously donated by Sally Ashe, Barbara Spengler, and Nicole Izsak, who responded immediately to my outreach.UPDATE 4/6 - Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright reports:
They were very gracious and appreciative of our efforts.
I told them that I would be back in touch if I can collect more.
Working with Senator Serrano and others, I am in ongoing contact with the governor's officer and the mayor's office urgently advising of the desperate need for ventilators, n95 masks, gowns, and gloves to protect patients and frontline health care workers at ColerHospital on Roosevelt Island.
“The governor announced today that ventilators have been provided to every medical center in need. I will continue to monitor and advocate to the city and state to address the urgent need at Coler for protective medical supplies and equipment.
