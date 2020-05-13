NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio Doubling Open Streets For Pedestrians To Get Exercise While Practicing Social Distancing, RIOC Keeping Roosevelt Island McManus & Firefighters Field Closed And Surrounded By Yellow Tape, Says They Are Working On A Safety Plan
Closed Roosevelt Island McManus Field Surrounded By Yellow Tape From Tapan Parikh
Beginning Thursday we’ll DOUBLE our Open Streets with 12 more miles for New Yorkers to enjoy safely. I want to thank all of our local partners and local NYPD precincts for helping us ensure residents can get some exercise while still practicing social distancing. https://t.co/vx96TXR5l3— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2020
According to Mayor de Blasio today:
Now that warmer weather has arrived, New Yorkers will need more options to enjoy the outdoors at a safe, social distance,...Earlier today, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Daily Update reported:
Ballfields and Playgrounds Remain Closed Until Further NoticeI asked RIOC President Susan Rosenthal and the RIOC Board Directors about the ballfields remaining closed:
Although some state facilities around New York will begin opening over the coming days, we will continue to keep our ballfields and playgrounds closed in order to enforce social distancing practices regarding team sport activities. We are working on a safety plan to reopen some facilities. We will keep you informed of our progress in the coming days....
Does this mean that McManus and Firefighters Field will re-open for non team sports activities as long as individual maintain Social Distancing?RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
As you may know, Mayor de Blasio is opening NYC street for pedestrians to walk around outdoors. On Roosevelt Island, our park spaces and ball fields are the equivalent of NYC Open Streets. When will RIOC open Firefighters and McManus Field for social distancing use by the public?
FYI - here's story on subject from earlier this week.
Any comment from RIOC on when McManus and Firefighters Field will re-open and if not, why not?
We are following the New York City and New York State Parks Departments directives regarding the opening of ballfields and playgrounds. We will keep the community informed of when our facilities will be re-opened to the public.I followed up:
Can RIOC provide any policy rationale for keeping McManus and Firefighters Field closed for use by the Roosevelt Island community as long as social distancing practices are maintained?Will update if RIOC provides any rationale.
RIOC can close the fields for organized team sports while allowing members of the public to use the field while maintaining social distancing. How would that not be in compliance with Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio's directives.
RIOC has not provided an answer to that question.
As previously reported:
Can the Roosevelt Island playing fields be re-opened with social distancing as is done at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus?
Roosevelt Island open space at McManus/Firefighters field could be open like @cornell_tech as long as social distancing enforced but @RIOCny staff will not consider it. Resident Board can overrule @BenKallos @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo @SenatorSerrano @SeawrightForNY @TheHudsonCos pic.twitter.com/Ig8HebzDxK— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
On Roosevelt Island Open Park Space is equivalent to open streets in the Boroughs. Some Residents Are asking for Firefighters and McManus Field to re-open as long as Social Distancing maintained but @RIOCny refuses for now. https://t.co/hfQ0VEtTGZ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 8, 2020
Great question for @RIOCny Astoria Park Field is open so people can walk around, get fresh air while maintaining social distance. Why not on Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/M2W5Q9LZQU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
Asphalt Green. Again, no goals = no problem cc @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/ATed48OErX— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 3, 2020
Back to a desolate Roosevelt Island, land of yellow tape, wire mesh fences and dysfunctional governance pic.twitter.com/5NJbzMo90U— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 3, 2020
Where is our additional open space on Roosevelt Island? 80% has been CLOSED in response to the pandemic. Also, Dont Use Cops. Great advice from the best leader in our city. @RIOCny @galeabrewer @surajpatelnyc @BenKallos @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayorsOffice @cornell_tech https://t.co/ERI5zH9RWA— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) May 7, 2020
May 10, 2020
