Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Roosevelt Island Restaurants Begin To Open With Take Out And Delivery Only - Is Social Distance Outdoor Seating Possible For Roosevelt Island Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic?


Several of the Roosevelt Island shops that temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic have recently re-opened or are planning to soon resume limited service. Today the Jupioca Juice Bar opened


and the Liukoushui Hot Pot Noodle Shop opened earlier this week. Fuji East Japanese Restaurant and China 1 have signs in their window that they will open June 1.

Piccolo Trattoria Pizza restaurant


Starbucks


and Subway Sandwich shop have reopened recently.

Nisi Restaurant



and Cafe@Cornell Tech did not close.

But all the restaurants are take out or delivery only for now. No indoor seating.

Today, I asked Main Street Retail Master Leaseholder Hudson Related's David Kramer and Shops On Main Street representatives:

Are any discussions being held with Roosevelt Island restaurants and RIOC about how they will operate when able to fully re-open?

The NYC Open Streets initiative is looking into using open public space for restaurant outdoor seating. Here's some examples.

Anything similar planned for Roosevelt Island - perhaps Good Shepherd Plaza, Blackwell Plaza, Firefighters Field etc can be used for outdoor seating that maintains social distancing space.
Will update when more info available.


Here full version of Streetsfilm NYC Restaurants Need Open Streets NOW


NYC Restaurants Need Open Streets NOW from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.

