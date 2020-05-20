Roosevelt Island Restaurants Begin To Open With Take Out And Delivery Only - Is Social Distance Outdoor Seating Possible For Roosevelt Island Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic?
What would open streets mean for Roosevelt Island's few restaurants @TheHudsonCos @RIOCny https://t.co/FaYDzZR2fd— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 19, 2020
Several of the Roosevelt Island shops that temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic have recently re-opened or are planning to soon resume limited service. Today the Jupioca Juice Bar opened
and the Liukoushui Hot Pot Noodle Shop opened earlier this week. Fuji East Japanese Restaurant and China 1 have signs in their window that they will open June 1.
Piccolo Trattoria Pizza restaurant
Starbucks
and Subway Sandwich shop have reopened recently.
Nisi Restaurant
and Cafe@Cornell Tech did not close.
But all the restaurants are take out or delivery only for now. No indoor seating.
Today, I asked Main Street Retail Master Leaseholder Hudson Related's David Kramer and Shops On Main Street representatives:
Are any discussions being held with Roosevelt Island restaurants and RIOC about how they will operate when able to fully re-open?Will update when more info available.
The NYC Open Streets initiative is looking into using open public space for restaurant outdoor seating. Here's some examples.
Anything similar planned for Roosevelt Island - perhaps Good Shepherd Plaza, Blackwell Plaza, Firefighters Field etc can be used for outdoor seating that maintains social distancing space.
"There is not one easy solution right now to the challenges faced by restaurants here,” says Rockwell. “But it’s clear we need to rethink how we utilize outdoor public spaces."https://t.co/xUbvKeULdJ— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) May 18, 2020
Following this weekend's crowds drinking on narrow sidewalks on the #UES, I joined @galeabrewer and @KeithPowersNYC in asking @NYCMayor to open sidewalks, parking, and streets for social distanced restaurant and bar service. Read our letter at https://t.co/8O05dZl5hz pic.twitter.com/ldhjORI0qC— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) May 18, 2020
Here full version of Streetsfilm NYC Restaurants Need Open Streets NOW
NYC Restaurants Need Open Streets NOW from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.
