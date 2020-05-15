Watch Roosevelt Island Coler Open Doors Reality Poets Perform Saturday May 16 At Krip Hop Nation's Covid 19 Artistic Flow Livestream Virtual Benefit For People With Disabilities - Poets Show Us What It's Like In Roosevelt Island Nursing Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
The Open Doors Reality Poets at Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility will perform tomorrow, May 16 at:
Krip Hop Nation's Covid-19 Artistic Flow Livestream BenefitOpen Doors Poet and Coler resident Vincent Price reports on conditions at the facility during the Coronavirus Pandemic:
Krip-Hop Nation, Disability Justice Culture Club & the Longmore Institute on Disability Present:
Krip-Hop Nation’s Covid19 Virtual Benefit
Featuring disabled Hip-Hop Artists, DJs, Poets and Visual Artists from around the world
This virtual concert will raise funds for people with disabilities in New York and Detroit. Come for the cypher, stay for the dance party. This concert is Krip-Hop's first international virtual event.
Click here for the full article by Vincent Price.
Frustration is at an all time high amongst Coler’s nursing home residents during this coronavirus pandemic. Me, especially. I am a thirty-four-year-old quadriplegic black man. I am also a father, music producer, youth educator and a gun violence survivor. They say everyone has a voice but who can we really express our concerns to if someone in a higher power always denies the accusations.
In response to what Coler’s administration and Health + Hospitals’ CEO is saying, I say: No, we’re not ok. No, we’re not being protected the way we should be. For more than a month, I’ve been quarantined on a unit with residents who’ve tested positive, and only now, after weeks of leaving the infected in bedrooms with the non-infected, are they starting to separate us. But it doesn’t matter because the people who have the virus are still permitted to walk around the dayroom without masks and to use the same ice machine and microwave as everybody else.
There is a shortage of PPE and the higher power denies it. Why is that? Their job is to make sure that not only residents in the facility are protected but also the nurses and nurses aides that are caring for us, as well. Cross contamination is the main way a virus can spread from one resident to another. Why are nurses having to take care of a Covid patient then turn around and with the same gown on take care of a non-Covid patient? This is totally against NYS Health Department regulations. Again, the higher power denies this is going on. How will you really know if you’re in an office all day and never go on the units?
No communication between administration and residents at all, it’s like no one cares for our well being or how we feel.
Now we share space with Roosevelt Island Medical Center (RIMC), a temporary hospital that they set up inside Coler. At first, it was supposed to house patients with non-Covid health conditions in order to free up beds in the city’s acute hospitals for Covid patients. That decision changed on a dime, and of the 140 patients transferred to Coler nursing home, 104 of them have Covid. When asked they say RIMC is in a separate empty wing and on unused parts of the Coler campus that have been abandoned for more than a decade, but that’s not true at all. They’re one floor above me. It is very possible that germs can travel through vents or linger in elevators....
Take a listen to the poetry of Open Doors Jay Molina
and Peter Yearwood
describe their Roosevelt Island life at Coler during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Here's more on the Open Doors Poets
We’ve come a long way, but this is only the beginning. Thank you to the extended OPEN DOORS family for joining us on this ride. Let’s keep it moving! Peace & Love, The OPEN DOORS Reality Poets @andres_molina_1130 @vinnybris @the_vartist718 @elhthegod @kingtitolove @yearwoodpeter @mike_huckabee_ @a.mile.in.my.wheels
and info from their web site.
Click here for the Krip Hop Nation's Covid-19 Artistic Flow Livestream Benefit
0 comments :
Post a Comment